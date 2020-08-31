https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/08/31/portland-shooting-suspect-100-antifa-way/

The suspect in the shooting of Patriot Prayer supporter Aaron “Jay” Danielson in Portland Saturday night has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Forest Reinoehl. The Oregonian reports that in addition to anonymous sources familiar with the investigation, his sister identified him as the man seen leaving the scene in a video clip. Reinoehl is a frequent protester who has identified himself as both “100% Antifa” and a supporter of #blacklivesmatter.

Michael Forest Reinoehl calls himself an anti-fascist and has posted videos and photos of demonstrations he attended since late June, accompanied by the hashtags #blacklivesmatter, #anewnation and #breonnataylor… Reinoehl’s posts indicate he attended many protests in Portland that began three months ago after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis under the knee of a police officer.

As for his beliefs, he posted a statement June 16 on Instagram in which he predicts there will be a war with casualties [emphasis added]:

Every Revolution needs people that are willing and ready to fight. There are so many of us protesters that are just protesting without a clue of where that will lead. That’s just the beginning that’s where the fight starts. If that’s as far as you can take it thank you for your participation but please stand aside and support the ones that are willing to fight. I am I am 100% ANTIFA all the way! I am willing to fight for my brothers and sisters! Even if some of them are too ignorant to realize what antifa truly stands for. We do not want violence but we will not run from it either! If the police continue to pick on and beat up innocent citizens that are peacefully voicing their objections, it must be met with equal force! We are currently living through a crucial point in Humanities evolution. We truly have an opportunity right now to fix everything. But it will be a fight like no other! It will be a war and like all wars there will be casualties. I was in the army and I hated it. I did not feel like fighting for them would ever be a good cause. Today’s protesters and antifa are my brothers in arms. This is a Cause to fight for This truly is fighting for my country! I have children that need to live in a world run by Common Sense and human decency. And I will do anything to make sure that happens. Now is the time to change the course of humanity. If we fold now just because they show some Force we will be lost for another hundred years. And I don’t think the planet will let us live that long if we don’t straighten shit up. Please be safe strong and United. I love you all❤️💪🙏

#Antifa #blaklivesmatter #fuckthepolice

He also posted a video of someone burning a Trump flag which makes it pretty clear how he feels about the president:

On July 3 he also published this text exchange in which someone warned him Patriot Prayer was coming to town and might be armed. His response: “Thank you my friend we are ready.”

He wasn’t kidding. Just two days after he posted this, Reinoehl was cited by police for carrying a loaded gun at a protest. But as often seems to happen in Portland, all charges against him were dropped:

On July 5 at one of the demonstrations, Reinoehl was cited at 2:10 a.m. in the 700 block of Southwest Main Street on allegations of possessing a loaded gun in a public place, resisting arrest and interfering with police. He was given a date to appear in court later that month, but the allegations were dropped on July 30 with a “no complaint,” according to court records. The documents don’t indicate why prosecutors decided not to pursue the accusations. Reinoehl spent no time behind bars… [DA Mike] Schmidt earlier Sunday decried the deadly violence. He took office on Aug. 1 and quickly announced that he wouldn’t pursue low-level charges against demonstrators, such as interfering with police or resisting arrest. He wasn’t district attorney when the office handled Reinoehl’s gun case.

So Schmidt took over the office on 8/1 and charges against Reinoehl were dropped two days earlier. I wonder if the previous DA had been told to clear the decks. Or maybe this is just how things work in Portland. Schmidt now claims his office is still looking at that previous case.

Finally, Reinoehl was arrested back in June for street-racing against his own 17-year-old son:

The incident started about 12:47 a.m. when OSP Sr. Trooper Nicholas Hagedorn saw a 2005 Cadillac STS and a Subaru Impreza traveling at 111 mph and apparently racing… Reinoehl’s 11-year-old daughter was riding in the Cadillac, which resulted in the recklessly endangering another person charge.

He was charged with a DUI and possession of a firearm not to mention that he was uninsured and his license was suspended at the time.

