https://www.newswars.com/trump-kenosha-would-face-great-death-and-injury-if-national-guard-troops-werent-sent-there/

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his decision to send the National Guard forces to Kenosha to quell violent riots which have been taking place there over the past few days.

On Sunday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers expressed concern about Trump’s planned Tuesday visit to Kenosha amid an ongoing wave of anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests. Evers called on the president to “reconsider” his plans.

If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now. Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020

“I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together,” Evers wrote in a letter to the White House.

Previously, White House spokesperson Judd Deere confirmed that President Trump plans to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin on 1 September to “meet with local law enforcement and survey damage” from the ongoing anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests in the city, which were sparked by the recent police shooting of an African-American man.

The 29-year-old, Jacob Blake, was shot seven times in the back, which led to him being paralysed from the waist down. According to the Kenosha Professional Police Association, Blake forcefully resisted arrest and refused to drop a knife he was carrying. The incident triggered local demonstrations which quickly led to violent rioting.

