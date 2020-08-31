https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trump-kyle-rittenhouse-trying-get-away-violently-attacked-probably-killed-video/

President Trump on Monday was asked about Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who shot and killed two men and wounded a third in self defense during the Kenosha riots last week.

Rittenhouse was hit with 6 charges last week, including one count of first degree intentional homicide.

The President handled the “gotcha question” about Rittenhouse from the liberal reporter perfectly.

“He was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like and he fell and then they very violently attacked him,” Trump said. “It’s something that we’re looking at right now and it’s under investigation.”

Trump said the BLM-Antifa mob probably would have killed young Rittenhouse.

“I guess he was in very big trouble — he probably would have been killed,” Trump said.

WATCH:

President Trump is asked to comment on Kyle Rittenhouse: “He was trying to get away from them and he fell and then they violently attacked him… It’s something that we’re looking at right now.” pic.twitter.com/mxw9b6HwHA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 31, 2020

President Trump is correct.

Kyle Rittenhouse shot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum after Rosenbaum chased the teen, threw something at him and tried to take away his firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, the medical examiner found that Rosenbaum was shot in the groin, back and hand. He also suffered a superficial graze wound on his left thigh and a graze wound to the side of his head.

Rosenbaum was also a convicted sex offender involving a crime with a minor.

Joseph Rosenbaum

26-year-old Anthony Huber beat Kyle Rittenhouse with a skateboard before he was shot dead.

Rittenhouse was being chased by a BLM mob when he tripped and fell. At this point, Huber bashed him in the back of the head/neck with a skateboard. Rittenhouse defended himself and shot Huber in the chest. Huber immediately dropped and died.

Huber beats Rittenhouse with a skateboard

26-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz had his arm partially blown off after he aggressively rushed at 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who had just tripped and fallen while being chased by the BLM mob.

Grosskreutz had a gun in his hand when he ran up to Rittenhouse, so in self defense, the 17-year-old discharged his weapon, blew off part of Grosskreutz’s arm, saving his own life.

Rittenhouse was about to get a bullet to the head, but he acted quickly and shot Grosskreutz in self defense.

WATCH (GRAPHIC):

It looks like Kyle Rittenhouse was about to get a bullet in the head from a handgun from this angle. pic.twitter.com/8yyWKzcpa1 — Chris Sandoval 🇺🇸 (@firstcitizensam) August 27, 2020

A friend of Gaige’s said that his only regret was not being able to kill 17-year-old Rittenhouse.

“So the kid shot gaige as he drew his weapon and gaige retreated with his gun in hand. I just talked to Gaige Grosskreutz too his only regret was not killing the kid and hesitating to pull the gun before emptying the entire mag into him. Coward,” a friend of Grosskreutz wrote in a chat.

Gaige Grosskreutz

