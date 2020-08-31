https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/president-trumps-physician-says-trump-has-not-suffered-strokes-or?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump’s physician on Tuesday said Trump has not suffered strokes or ministrokes, following excerpts from a forthcoming book about a 2019 visit by the president to Walter Reed Medical Center that has raised speculation about his health.

“I can confirm that President Trump has not experienced nor been evaluated for a cerebrovascular accident (stroke), transient ischemic attack (mini stroke), or any acute cardiovascular emergencies, as have been incorrectly reported in the media,” the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said in a statement, issued at the president’s request.

“The president remains healthy and I have no concerns about his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him,” Conely said. “As stated in my last report, I expect him to remain fit to execute the duties of the Presidency.”

In New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt’s forthcoming book, he writes that Vice President Pence was put on alert for potentially assuming presidential powers when Trump visited Walter Reed unannounced in November 2019.

“In the hours leading up to Trump’s trip to the hospital, word went out in the West Wing for the vice president to be on standby to take over the powers of the presidency temporarily if Trump had to undergo a procedure that would have required him to be anesthetized,” Schmidt wrote, according to CNN.

Trump prior to ordering a statement from Conley lashed out on Twitter about the speculation.

“It never ends! Now they are trying to say that your favorite President, me, went to Walter Reed Medical Center, having suffered a series of mini-strokes. Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS. Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!” he tweeted Tuesday.

Schmidt retweeted Trump and noted that his book does not mention ministrokes.

