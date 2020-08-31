https://www.westernjournal.com/prince-william-harry-honor-mother-princess-diana-60th-birthday/

There are two kinds of people in this world: People who it’s easy to find gifts for and people who are impossible to find gifts for.

Those who are tough to shop for are often that way because they already have everything they could want or need — and that certainly holds true for Britain’s royal family.

Perhaps that’s why they’re known for getting each other humorous gifts at Christmas instead of anything too serious.

According to Insider, some of the ridiculous gifts include a leather toilet seat that Princess Anne got Prince Charles, a “grow-your-own-girlfriend” kit that Kate Middleton bought for Prince Harry and a singing hamster that Meghan Markle got for the Queen.

The tradition has been around for a while, but apparently Princess Diana wasn’t privy to the present-giving protocol, and reportedly amused the family when she brought mohair scarves and cashmere sweaters for everyone during her first Christmas with them.

Princess Diana would have turned 60 next year on July 1, 2021, and her boys have something more serious and respectful in mind for a birthday gift.

It’s less than a year away, but her sons have been planning their contribution for years.

“It has been twenty years since our mother’s death and the time is right to recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world with a permanent statue,” read a joint statement from Princes William and Harry in 2017, according to NBC’s “Today.”

“Our mother touched so many lives.”

It will be located in one of the princess’ favorite spots, the royal family announced this week.

“The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1st July 2021, marking The Princess’s 60th birthday,” a new statement from Kensington Palace said.

“The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy.”

In 2017, the garden was decked out in white flowers to remember Princess Diana’s life on the 20th anniversary of her death.

Forget-me-nots, one of her favorite flowers, had a place in the garden, as well as white roses.

Gardener Sean Harkin said the time that special attention was given to all aspects of the display.

“I knew we would be doing an exhibition inside the palace to mark 20 years since she died and thought we should do something in garden as well to celebrate the memory of Princess Diana actually being here, it seemed good to do it in the Sunken Garden as she particularly liked it,” he told Country Living.

TRH meet with Gardener Sean Harkin who designed the display, and Graham Dillamore who knew The Princess from working here over 30 years ago. pic.twitter.com/LPA9fUWp6i — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 30, 2017

It truly is quite fitting that the statue will reside in the garden she so loved.

