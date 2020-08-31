https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/pure-evil-antifa-fundraising-off-cold-blooded-murder-trump-supporter-portland/

On Saturday hundreds of Trump supporters held a vehicle parade through the Portland downtown.

Many of the vehicles were attacked by leftists on their way into the city.

And then later that night one Trump supporter Jay Bishop, whose real name is Aaron Danielson, was gunned down in cold blood by far left antifa member Michael Reinoehl from Oregon.

Reinoehl walked up behind Jay Bishop and shot him dead in the street.

Tonight in Portland BLM terrorists and Antifa murdered a Trump supporter in cold blood. No altercation, no fight. He walked up behind him and assassinated him because of his political views.pic.twitter.com/jNDs0YJcGn — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) August 30, 2020

Far left Antifa members cheered the news of the Trump supporter’s death.

Then later in the day Antifa leftists used Jay Bishop’s murder to fundraise for more riot equipment.

Via Andy Ngo.

In response to the killing of the Trump supporter in downtown Portland, antifa accounts are soliciting for donations to buy more riot gear. They just received a shipment of bulletproof vests & want more. They crowdfund on @CashApp & @venmo. pic.twitter.com/k7jGs9cZjX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 30, 2020

