On Saturday hundreds of Trump supporters held a vehicle parade through the Portland downtown.

Many of the vehicles were attacked by leftists on their way into the city.

And then later that night one Trump supporter Jay Bishop, whose real name is Aaron Danielson, was gunned down in cold blood by far left antifa member Michael Reinoehl from Oregon.

Reinoehl walked up behind Jay Bishop and shot him dead in the street.

Far left Antifa members cheered the news of the Trump supporter’s death.

Then later in the day Antifa leftists used Jay Bishop’s murder to fundraise for more riot equipment.

Via Andy Ngo.

