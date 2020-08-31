https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/put-bullet-donald-trump-watch-2-minutes-dem-threats-violence-president/

A video circulating on social media presents a montage of threats against the United States and President Trump by Democrats and media figures.

“They’re still going to have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump,” says one.

The video was posted on Twitter by Blaze TV reporter Elijah Schaffer.

See the video:

The most important video of 2020

“I will go and take Trump out tonight,” said Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “I don’t know why there aren’t uprisings all over the country. Maybe there will be.”

New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, “Show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful.”

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said, “When they go low, we kick.”

An MSNBC personality said of Trump, “I’d like to punch him in the face.”

Joe Biden once said that if he and President Trump were in high school together, he’d “take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

Actor Johnny Depp asked, “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

A commentator on MSNBC said, “They’re still going to have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump.”

And there was, “Where is John Wilkes Boothe when you need him?”

There were two other entertainers, one who held up a faked bloody head of a decapitated Donald Trump and another who said, “I have thought at awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

The Twitter news aggregating site Twitchy called it the most important video of 2020.

“Imagine if any Republican encouraged people to go punch Biden in the face? Or strangle his family members? Or blow up his home? It would be front-page news 24/7. But since it’s Trump? Eh.”

