https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rand-paul-ken-buck-protesters-funding/2020/08/31/id/984698

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., are calling on the Department of Justice to open an investigation into “who is funding” the ongoing protests in cities across the country.

Paul, who was recently confronted by protesters while leaving the Republican National Convention last week, wrote an opinion piece for Fox News questioning how the protesters were able to stay in the same hotel as he and his wife.

“After we got back to our hotel room and some safety we heard something frightening. The ‘protesters’ were staying on our floor — including the room next door to us. They were talking about their mob activities and even saying they thought we were here on this floor. We had to develop a 3 a.m. plan with the Capitol Police to get to safety.”

Paul asked, “Who are these people? Who paid for their hotel rooms? Who flew them in? Law enforcement needs to look at the funding of violent criminal activity like this.”

He added, “It’s organized. It’s paid for. It’s violent. It’s not about Black lives or any lives; it’s about anarchy and destruction.”

Buck tweeted on Sunday: “The Justice Department needs to open an investigation into who is funding these violent riots.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

