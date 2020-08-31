https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-police-seeking-information-on-three-men-who-shot-at-a-pro-trump-rally-sunday

Los Angeles police are seeking information on three men who evaded capture Sunday afternoon after allegedly firing shots at a caravan of vehicles waving Trump flags, en route from Woodland Hills, California to Studio City.

The Daily Wire reported Sunday that shots “may have been fired” at the pro-Trump caravan, but police and rally attendees weren’t quite clear on the details. LAPD did say Sunday that they called out a SWAT team in response to rally-goers concerns about the potential gunfire.

“Officer Will Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department said officials received a report that a man was firing at a caravan as it traveled along Ventura Boulevard near Chalk Hill shortly before 11:30 a.m. The incident was initially described as someone brandishing a firearm and throwing bottles at the vehicles but was later updated to include a report of shots fired, he said,” the Los Angeles Times noted.

Later reports indicated that a barricaded gunman situation reported separately to the LAPD, was likely connected to the alleged shooting.

Monday morning, the LAPD announced that they were seeking three men — the alleged gunman and two other persons of interest — in connection with the incident.

“The alleged shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. as the caravan of Trump supporters moved along Ventura Boulevard near the Chalk Hills Court building in the 20300 block,” Los Angeles’ CBS affiliate reported. “A SWAT team was called in eventually to 20568 Ventura Boulevard after police said the three men ran into an apartment building and refused to come out, leading to a standoff.”

“SWAT members made entry into the apartment at 5:30 p.m. but found no one inside, the LAPD reported,” the outlet added, noting that it appears the three men were able to escape from law enforcement.

The LAPD did note that the three men were caught on camera throwing rocks at the caravan before the alleged shooting, so they do have a clear picture of their suspects.

“The rally was mostly peaceful but police ended up shutting down part of the demonstration after three men were allegedly caught on camera throwing bottles at the caravan and then reportedly firing shots, which someone believed hit the tire of a truck in the rally,” CBS noted.

If police are able to verify the shooting, that would make the third incidence of gun violence attached to some form of demonstration in less than one week.

In Kenosha, a 17-year-old vigilante shot three people, killing two, in an altercation with rioters. He has been charged with at least one count of first-degree murder, alongside nearly a dozen additional, lesser charges. Police are also seeking a self-described member of Antifa for a shooting over the weekend in Portland, Oregon, that left a right-wing protester dead, after two opposing demonstrations clashed.

