Three Afghan members of the Taliban accused of being involved in insider attacks that killed U.S. troops may be released from imprisonment as part of peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the militant group.

A senior Afghan official and Kabul-based diplomat told the Washington Post about the plan for the trio . It is not clear which attacks these individuals are alleged to have been involved in or how many Americans were killed. Insider attacks typically involve a member of the Afghan security forces turning on U.S. troops to carry out an attack on behalf of the Taliban.

The U.S. government has not publicly commented on the prison releases, while allied nations such as France and Australia have condemned other Taliban prisoners who are connected to attacks on French and Australian citizens.

The Afghan government has been working to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners as part of the preconditions agreed upon in the U.S. peace deal with the Taliban that was signed in February. According to the report, another action option under consideration by negotiators is temporarily putting some of the prisoners under house arrest.

One Afghan official said he was “surprised” that the U.S. government would support the release of Taliban prisoners who are linked to the killings of U.S. and foreign troops. The official said the consensus of the Afghan government officials is that President Trump is dead set on showing voters he is working to end the war Afghanistan while on the campaign trail.

“We understand the importance of the election, of the campaign, but our only question is, ‘At what cost?’” the official said.

At least 63 U.S. troops have died in insider attacks in Afghanistan since the U.S. invasion in 2001.