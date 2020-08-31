https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-ric-grenell-gives-scorching-response-to-michelle-obamas-claim-that-black-women-are-invisible-to-white-americans

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell offered a counter argument Monday to former first lady Michelle Obama’s assertion that black women like her are “invisible” to white Americans — and he invoked her husband to make his point.

What are the details?

The New York Post reported last week that Mrs. Obama claimed on her podcast that black women are “invisible” to white people in the U.S., recounting a story where a white woman cut in front of her and her daughters when they were in line for ice cream without their Secret Service detail.

In response to the Post’s story on Twitter, Grenell noted, “. @realDonaldTrump saw Alice Johnson. @BarackObama didn’t see Alice Johnson.”

Alice Johnson — who is black — served over 21 years of a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense before President Donald Trump commuted her sentenced two years ago. Just days ago, President Trump granted her a full pardon.

Johnson, now 65, was denied clemency by President Barack Obama three times.

Grenell, who is the first openly gay person to serve in the cabinet of a U.S. president, has been an ardent defender of President Trump, and has especially been a thorn in the side of the media and other critics of the administration on social media. Grenell and Johnson spoke at the Republican National Convention last week.

Anything else?

Johnson has used her platform to serve as an advocate for further criminal justice reform and has praised President Trump for not only freeing her from prison, but for signing the First Step Act legislation into law.

Last week, she was reportedly one of the people harassed by rioters outside the White House after leaving the convention.

According to an exclusive report by The Daily Caller, two sources told the outlet that Johnson disclosed to a group of journalists and other public figures on a call over the weekend that “as [Johnson] left the White House, she was accosted by a group of demonstrators who yelled things at her that she had never heard before.”

One source added that “Johnson also told the group that the demonstrators told her they wanted to do ‘terrible things’ to her.”

A number of guests were seen on video being accosted leaving the RNC on its final night, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who was harassed and physically threatened along with his wife, Kelly. The perpetrators repeatedly urged the senator to say the name of Breonna Taylor.

Sen. Paul — a longtime advocate of criminal justice reform — introduced the Breonna Taylor Act earlier this year, calling for an end to no-knock warrants.

