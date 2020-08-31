https://mediarightnews.com/jeb-bush-ally-gearing-up-to-spend-millions-to-try-to-help-biden-beat-trump-in-florida/

Republican Voters Against Trump is a national SuperPac, and it appears clear that it has ties to at least one Bush family member – Jeb. Jeb did not take the proverbial beating Donald Trump gave him in the 2016 GOP Presidential debates very well.

He and other Bushes have been trashing Trump on and off ever since even palling around with Democrats. It looks like one of Jeb’s old allies is helping the group to try and push Biden over the finish line in Florida. Apparently old grudges matter more than party lines to some of these folks, but Trump supporters are not going to be surprised.

The group named their plan “Project Orange Crush” and they expect to spend between $8 to $10 million in the coming weeks.

“Our plan is to surgically target the key 450,000 Independents and soft Republicans who will decide the election,” said a memo from the group, obtained by the Miami Herald. The Herald also reported on the subject in part:

And the group is leaning on the experience of GOP operatives with deep ties to Florida politics: Mike Murphy, who twice helped Bush win the Florida governor’s office, will lead the campaign, while David Hill, a former Bush pollster, is also involved.

The group is focusing on Florida for three reasons: Biden’s narrow advantage in Florida-based polls, Florida’s status as the country’s largest swing state and the diversity of Florida’s electorate, much more than other key swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

“Florida is a strong hedge against any potential Trump comeback [in the] industrial Midwest,” the memo said.

It’s hard to say if this will make a big impact, or if the polls will starting turning in President Trump’s favor enough to give him a big enough advantage that Jeb’s old pals won’t matter, as only time will tell. President Trump probably isn’t too concerned, as he is focused on hammering Joe Biden for his flip flop stance in our view of political violence, rioting and looting, and Biden’s subsequent move to blame President Trump for people who are rioting against him and police.