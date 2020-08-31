https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jim-treacher/2020/08/31/riot-ravaged-minneapolis-businesses-cant-rebuild-because-the-insurance-wont-cover-it-n867003

Ever since a multiracial group of Minneapolis cops kneeled on George Floyd’s neck as he died three months ago, there have been riots in American cities every single night. At first our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the media just gaslighted us about it. They looked right into their cameras and told us it wasn’t happening. It’s not actual violence, y’know, the bad kind of violence. It’s “mostly peaceful protest.”

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi gave us the perfect example of this sort of propaganda:

Watch: Standing in front of a burning building, MSNBC’s Ali Velshi claims Minneapolis situation is not “generally speaking unruly” pic.twitter.com/7296aR20x1 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) May 29, 2020

Then Velshi went back to his luxurious home.

But the people in that neighborhood are still there, in the ruins. Velshi and his ilk don’t care what happens to them, because it doesn’t fit liberals’ view of the world and it’s bad for their preferred political party. They don’t care what happens to people like this Minneapolis resident, after rioters destroyed her neighborhood:

MUST WATCH TV: If you’re still unclear what impact the rioting and violence is having on the most vulnerable among us, please listen to Stephanie, a disabled Minneapolis woman who offers her heart-wrenching experience after last night’s violence. Great work by ⁦@BenryNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/k73Q65Psvs — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) May 30, 2020

You have the right to be angry about the death of a black man in police custody. But why is she being punished for it? Doesn’t her life matter too? How is this #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd?

“A-ha,” exclaims the liberal in good standing. “Allow me to retort. Maybe you rednecks have never heard of a little thing called… insurance??? It’s just property. It’s just stuff. It can be replaced. George Floyd’s life can’t!”

Yeah, well, about that…

Jeffrey Meitrodt, Minneapolis Star-Tribune:

One day after rioters destroyed the Sports Dome retail complex in St. Paul, a construction crew hired by the city knocked the building down because it was dangerously unstable.

Then the city presented the property owners with a $140,000 bill for what it would cost to haul away the debris.

“We were really upset about that,” said property owner Jay Kim, whose insurance policy covers a maximum of $25,000 in demolition costs…

Like dozens of other investors whose properties were severely damaged in the May riots, the Kim family was stunned to discover that the money it would collect from its insurance company for demolition won’t come close to the actual costs of doing the job. Most policies limit reimbursement to $25,000 to $50,000, but contractors have been submitting bids of $200,000 to $300,000. In many cases, the price of the work is not much lower than the actual value of the property, records show.

In other words, those places are totaled. Those neighborhoods are dead. All those burned-out buildings will just stay the way they are, for who knows how long. All those jobs are gone and they’re not coming back. Nobody’s going to wave a magic wand and bring back what was destroyed by these lawless rioters.

Why would anybody want to stay there if they can afford to move? And what happens to the people who can’t afford to move?

Minneapolis is controlled, at every level, by Democrats. If you think that’s just a coincidence, you just keep on thinking that. And go ahead and blame the insurance companies, instead of the rioters who actually destroyed those businesses.

The destruction in Minneapolis is astonishing. It took Minneapolis authorities two months to stumble upon a charred corpse inside a burned-down pawnshop. A man named Montez Terrill Lee is currently awaiting trial for committing the arson, but the deceased is still unidentified. The national media just shrugged and moved on. They’re not demanding answers. Al Sharpton hasn’t shown up for another nationally televised funeral. Only certain lives matter.

Some guy woman person just wrote a book defending looting, and got a sympathetic interview on NPR. PolitiFact actually “fact-checked” the arson of a car dealership in Kenosha because it didn’t burn down the church next door with a “Black Lives Matter” sign out front. Yeah, the car dealership was completely destroyed, but the church is fine. Nobody needs to learn anything from what happened, because PolitiFact and NPR and the rest tell us so.

Hell, libs are even bailing out violent rioters, with the help of none other than:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

among the ppl who were bailed out by @MNFreedomFund (which Harris promoted) includes 1) a man accused of attempted murder for shooting at a SWAT team, 2) a woman charged w/ 2nd-degree murder, and 3) a twice-convicted rapist who was charged in 2 other cases https://t.co/hebhUkMwF2 https://t.co/hLSlmuObQY — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 31, 2020

But that was then. Now that the RNC is over, Trump didn’t say anything worse than usual, and the polling numbers have come in, all the Democrats suddenly realize that they can’t deny the reality of this nationwide rioting anymore. Our problem is suddenly their problem too, because November is coming.

I join @JoeBiden in condemning this violence. This can not—and must not—be who we are. Americans deserve a president who will heal our country and bring people together—not fan the flames of hate and division. https://t.co/21h00uFFR7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 30, 2020

Nobody believes that this is “mostly peaceful protesting,” except the hardcore libs who are terrified that someone might think they’re MAGA-heads if they admit reality. So the Dems are panicking. They’ve instantly flip-flopped from “There are no riots” to “The riots are Trump’s fault.” They didn’t care about all the chaos and destruction as long as they thought it was politically useful. Those lives didn’t matter.

Now they do, because the election is coming up and the only thing standing between them and four more years of Drumpf is a decrepit old career politico and his newly hired Visiting Angel. If your business burned down in a riot, why would you vote for the people who’ve ignored you for months? Why would you find common cause with a political party that wants you to shut up about your ruined life because you’re making them look bad?

This violence has consequences. It’s destroying people’s lives. If you’ve chosen to ignore that for months because you hate Trump, and now you’re actually trying to blame him for it, you’ve sold your soul. I hope that whatever you end up getting out of it is worth the price.

