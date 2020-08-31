https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/robert-woodson-1776-project-1619-project-new-york-times/2020/08/31/id/984658

Robert Woodson, the longtime civil rights activist and founder of The Woodson Center, has launched his “1776” project, which aims to counter The New York Times’ “diabolical” and “self-destructive” series about slavery.

Woodson launched the the “1776” project last February with the intention of pushing back against the Times’ series, the “1619” project, which he said “is one of the most diabolical, self-destructive ideas that I’ve ever heard,” in an interview with Mark Levin on “Life, Liberty & Levin” in March.

“And what they’re doing is rewriting American history and unfortunately, they are using the suffering and struggle of Black America as a bludgeon to beat America and define America as a criminal organization,” he continued. “And it’s lethal — and what the — and the message that they are saying is all white Americans are oppressors and all Black Americans are victims.” Woodson added that “What this does, Mark, it means, therefore, the Black community is exempting them from any kind of personal responsibility. It’s really white supremacy to assume that Blacks have no agency. And the basic premise that we brought together a group of independent thinkers and activists called ‘1776,’ that’s the real birth of America.”

The project features essays from notable writers and scholars, including Carol M. Swain, Clarence Page, and John McWhorter, among others.

