https://www.dailywire.com/news/seahawks-pete-carroll-white-people-need-to-be-educated-about-racism

On Saturday, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, speaking on a conference call with reporters, pontificated that “white people” “need to be educated,” that “rich white guys making money … put together a system of slavery, and we’ve never left it,” that “this is a white people’s issue to get over and learn what’s going on and to figure it out,” and that “we’ve been taught a false history of what happened in this country.”

Carroll began his tirade by stating:

As we’re speaking about all that’s going on, and this is about racism in America, white people don’t know. They don’t know enough. And they need to be coached up and they need to be educated about what the heck is going on in the world. Black people can’t scream anymore, they can’t march anymore, they can’t bare their souls anymore to what they’ve lived with for hundreds of years because white guys came over from Europe and started a new country with a great idea and great ideals and wrote down great writings and laws and all of that about democracy and freedom and equality for all. And then that’s not what happened, because we went down this other road here and followed economics – rich white guys making money – and they put together a system of slavery, and we’ve never left it, really. It’s never gone away.

“The really amazing thing that I’ve learned is that black people know the truth, they know exactly what’s going on,” Carroll continued. “ It’s white people that don’t know. It’s not that they’re not telling us; they’ve been telling us the stories. We know what’s right and what’s wrong, we just have not been open to listen to it. We’ve been unwilling to accept the real history. We’ve been taught a false history of what happened in this country; we’ve been basing things on false premises, and it has not been about equality for all; it has not been about freedom for all; it has not been opportunity for all, and it needs to be. Because this is a humanity issue we’re dealing with. This is a white people’s issue to get over and learn what’s going on and to figure it out and start loving everybody that is part of our country, and that want to come to our country, wherever they want to come from.”

“Our players are screaming at us, ‘Can you feel me? Can you see me? Can you hear me?’” Carroll said. “White children and families want to be. It’s no different because we’re all the same. There’s a lot of people who don’t see it that way, but there’s a lot of people that do, and I’m hoping that from this point forward, maybe there’s a new door to open for us, and we can walk through it together with the thought of doing what’s right. What’s right is treating people equally, we know that. Forefathers knew it. They wrote it all down; they just didn’t do it. They got caught up in making money and they figured out a way to do it, and it meant persecuting and abusing an entire race of people.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

