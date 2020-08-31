https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ThomTillis-trump-northcarolina-riots/2020/08/31/id/984771

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis (R) told Newsmax TV the assault on law enforcement by liberals will have a big effect on his reelection effort this fall.

“I think law and order, this attack on police officers, is going to be a major factor in how the president [gets reelected] and how I get reelected in North Carolina,” Tillis told Monday’s “Spicer & Co.”

“People are worried about the public health threat and the economic impact that COVID’s having, but when they see the damage being done to these communities, people dying, people getting hurt, law enforcement being disrespected, it’s really emerging as one of the top issues,” Tillis said.

Tillis said the Democrats have “overplayed their hand” by allowing riots in the streets throughout the country. He thinks Democrats will regret not working to calm the unrest.

“They’re trying to equate peaceful protests, which I invite and welcome any day, with these riots that are occurring and people in North Carolina are smart enough to see it,” Tillis said. “They also know the president is offering help, and many of them are not taking them up on it, governors and mayors.”

Tillis added, “The citizens of these towns are under siege, and it has to stop.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

