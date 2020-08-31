https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-republicans-hold-vote-next-week-targeted-coronavirus-stimulus-package?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican leaders of the GOP-controlled Senate purportedly plan to present and hold a vote next week on a coronavirus relief bill, an effort to create a tough political vote for chamber Democrats ahead of the November elections.

Democrats and Republicans, including the Trump White House, are at a stalemate over efforts to pass another coronavirus stimulus package, to help Americans in the recession caused by the pandemic.

House Democrats pass a measure several months ago and are steadfast on the cost being in the $2.4 trillion-to-$2.2 trillion range. White House negotiators chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are proposing roughly $1 trillion.

Senate Republicans say their upcoming measure will be a “focused” and “targeted” package, according to The Hill newspaper.

The timing of the vote needs to be approved by the entire Senate Republican conference, which is scheduled to hold a conference call Tuesday morning with Mnuchin and Meadows, the newspaper also reports.

