https://www.theblaze.com/news/kacey-musgraves-richard-grenell-lgbtq

Grammy award-winning country music singer Kacey Musgraves took to Twitter recently to declare that voting for President Donald Trump in November would be equivalent to an “act of violence” against the LGBTQ+ community.

Musgraves posted an image to her feed Friday night which said: “If you love an LGBTQ+ person and you’re planning on voting for Donald Trump in November, that’s an act of violence against them.”

In a caption posted along with the image, the 32-year-old singer-songwriter wrote, “to each their own but know what your vote means” — a confusingly passive-aggressive message from someone simultaneously claiming that to vote one way would be violent.

In response to the tweet, former Trump administration acting director of national intelligence Richard Grenell, who is also the first openly gay member of a presidential cabinet, had words for Musgraves.

“Twitter should ban this piece of fake news. This isn’t remotely correct,” Grenell wrote on Twitter. “Stop making gay rights a partisan issue, Kacey! You aren’t helping gay people one bit.”

“We aren’t tokens,” he added.

Last year, Grenell, who was serving as the U.S. ambassador to Germany at the time, spearheaded a Trump administration effort to end the criminalization of homosexuality.

The move was reportedly launched in response to the Iranian government’s execution of a 31-year-old gay man by public hanging.

In an op-ed in the German newspaper Bild, Grenell condemned the execution and argued that “politicians, the U.N., democratic governments, diplomats, and good people everywhere should speak up — and loudly.”

He further called on world leaders to “work harder to demand that U.N. members decriminalize homosexuality.”

Trump has often been demonized by the left as anti-LGBTQ despite being the first president to take office in support of gay marriage.

The administration, though perhaps more left-leaning on LGBTQ policy initiatives than many conservatives in America, took heat from the left earlier this year for ending an Obama-era regulation that prohibited health care discrimination against certain LGBT individuals.

The regulation under Obama had defined sex discrimination as including gender identity, or “one’s internal sense of gender, which may be male, female, neither, or a combination of male and female.”

The Trump Department of Health and Human Services announced it would return to an interpretation of sex discrimination using the “plain meaning of the word ‘sex’ as male or female and as determined by biology.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

