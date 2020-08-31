https://www.dailywire.com/news/sneak-attack-on-man-with-bricks-taped-posted-to-instagram-with-white-lives-do-not-matter-caption

A man walking down a street in Baltimore was unknowingly attacked by another man with two bricks on Sunday, reports and video evidence suggests. The vicious sneak attack, which was posted to social media on Monday, shows the victim laying on the ground surrounded by a pool of his own blood as a third party taping the assault laughs on.

The Instagram post of the assault frames the attack in racial terms, seemingly mocking the victim, who is white, and adding the hashtags “White Lives Do Not Matter” and “Blake Lives Matter.” The assailant appears to be black.

It’s unclear if the person who posted the disturbing video to Instagram was the one who took the video of the assault.

“YOUNG MAN YOU GOT KNOCKED [THE F***] OUT,” the Instagram caption says, with additional cry-laughing emojis. “B**** YOU BET NOT RUN.” More cry-laughing emojis were posted, adding, “Unk tried to kill to yo. … Pray for unk.”

“The man who uploaded this video to Instagram is @ traysavage. He captions it ‘white lives don’t matter,’” the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh posted to Twitter, capturing a screenshot of the post before it was removed from the social media site. “I don’t know if this scumbag is the guy who carried out the attack or if he just found the video. He’s a scumbag either way.”

According to FOX 45 Baltimore, “police responded to the scene where a man was reportedly struck in the back of the head by another man, with two bricks in Federal Hill after a reported argument.”

A “concerned citizen” notified authorities at around 1:30 p.m., the report added. “The police report says a concerned citizen heard two people arguing and then one of the men picked up two bricks and struck the other man in the back of the head.”

When police arrived, the victim was nowhere to be found; only a pool of blood where the attack was carried out remained at the scene. Apparently, local hospitals were checked, too, but the victim has yet to turn up.

“The incident is being investigated, unfortunately, the victim left the scene prior to officers arrival and investigators have not been able to locate him,” said Baltimore City Police spokesperson Nicole Monroe. “Detectives have canvassed all of our area hospitals as well as, conducting a search history for assault calls in case the victim called police to another location.”

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello posted about the attack Monday to Instagram.

“The incident in this video occurred on Sunday, August [30], at approximately 6:35pm, at the NW intersection of W Hamburg St and Leadenhall St. The victim is walking on the north side of the 100 block of W Hamburg St, heading westbound (from S Hanover St toward M&T Stadium),” Costello outlined. “Baltimore Police Department Detectives are actively investigating this incident and seeking any information, especially camera footage, in between the times of 6:00pm and 7:00pm. The most relevant location is the 100 block of W Hamburg St. If you have information or footage of the victim, suspect, those recording the video, or anything else relevant, please forward to Captain Eric Leitch at: Eric.Leitch@BaltimorePolice.org and feel free to copy me at: eric.costello@baltimorecity.gov.”

“It should go without saying that the complete depravity to human life illustrated in this video is absolutely disgusting and should be investigate[d] and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the city councilman added.

(WARNING: graphic)

