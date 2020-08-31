https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-08-30-attackers-hoped-to-empty-entire-magazine-into-kyle-rittenhouse.html

(Natural News) Here’s the media lie: A “kind and caring man” with no criminal background, who was “peacefully protesting” in the streets of Kenosha, playing tag with his friends, and taking pictures with his cell phone, is now recovering from an undeserved gunshot wound that came from a white supremacist militia member who was intentionally trying to commit homicide toward peaceful protestors.

This is the deceptive narrative that the left-wing media is trying to instill about Gaige Grosskreutz, one of the Antifa/BLM mobsters who was chasing down an innocent young man, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, in the streets of Kenosha.

Only thing is, Grosskreutz has a felony background. In 2013, he was charged with felony burglary, theft, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. In 2017, he was arrested again. He’s a member of the People’s Revolution Movement of Milwaukee, a radical group that seeks a communist takeover of America.

While chasing Rittenhouse, Grosskreutz was considered armed and dangerous, with his handgun drawn.

Armed protestor intended to “empty entire magazine” in Kyle Rittenhouse, regrets “not killing the kid”

Grosskreutz was not wielding a cell phone, as portrayed by the mainstream media. He was brandishing a handgun and closing in on Rittenhouse. Cell phone videos of the chase show that Grosskreutz intended to assault Rittenhouse and even fired the first shot. Young Rittenhouse stayed remarkably patient as he held his rifle in check and tried to retreat from the incoming mob.

After being cornered down on the pavement, being bashed by a skateboard and staring down the barrel of Grosskreutz’s incoming handgun, Rittenhouse had no choice but to defend his own life. Rittenhouse made incredible decisions in the heat of the moment. When split seconds mattered, Rittenhouse put down the two immediate attackers and put a hole in the arm of Grosskreutz. The sound of these shots dispersed the incoming mob and neutralized the most pertinent threats to his life, allowing him to get off the pavement and survive. He now faces felony charges for intentional homicide even though it is clear he was defending his own life.

Grosskreutz is recovering from the blow, which left a crater in his right arm. Grosskreutz is now bragging that he should have “emptied the entire mag” into Rittenhouse.

According to his friend, Jacob Marshall, who visited Grosskreutz in the hospital, Grosskreutz’s “only regret was not killing the kid.” The screenshots of the two friends went viral on social media but have since been taken down by Facebook. The photos were captioned with “can’t stop my boy” with three flexing arm emojis as Marshall put an arm around Grosskreutz. The posts clearly show criminal intent. Grosskreutz admittedly possessed the handgun and intended to kill Rittenhouse. It just turns out that Rittenhouse was more prepared — faster, smarter, more instinctual, and better trained than Grosskreutz.

Marshall tried to defend his friend on social media: “yes, after you get shot, you can’t drop your gun because your muscles are tensed up. This clearly shows his gun was pulled after the point I originally posted and he was shot after having his hands up! Thanks, this just proves the point more, bud.”

But the video evidence is clear. Even clearer is the confession that was made online:

“Should’ve killed him right then and there,” Marshall said, referring to an image of Grosskreutz with his gun drawn. In the same conversation, Marshall added: “so, the kid shot Gaige as he drew his weapon and Gaige retreated with his gun in his hand. I just talked to [Gaige] too–his only regret was not killing the kid and hesitating to pull the gun before emptying the entire mag into him…”

Keep up-to-date with Antifa/BLM tactics, deception, and crime at AntifaWatch.News.

Sources include:

NationalFile.com

NaturalNews.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

