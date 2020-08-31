https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/us-stocks-aug-31-2020

U.S. equity markets were little changed on Monday and on track to wrap up their best month since April.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 120 points, or 0.42%, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were higher by 0.01% and 0.22%, respectively.

All three of the major averages look to be on track for a fifth straight month of gains and are looking at their best five-month stretch in years.

With one trading day left in August, the Dow has rallied 31% since the end of March and on pace for its best five-month stretch since March 1986.

The S&P 500, meanwhile, has climbed 36%, the largest five-month advance since October 1938, while the Nasdaq has surged 52%, unrivaled since the peak of the tech bubble in March 2000.

TESLA, APPLE STOCK SPLITS PAVE WAY FOR MORE GAINS

Looking at stocks, Tesla Inc. shares look at lot cheaper on Monday after splitting 5-for-1 to $442.68. Likewise for Apple Inc. shares, which split 4-for-1 to $124.81.

Apple’s split caused a rejiggering of the Dow, which on Monday will see Salesforce.com Inc., Amgen Inc. and Honeywell International Inc. replace Exxon Mobil Corp., Pfizer Inc. and Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Meanwhile, Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway unveiled a 5% stake in Japanese trading houses Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp, Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. The stakes, which are worth $6.21 billion and give Berkshire exposure to companies outside the U.S., could be raised to as high as 9.9%, the firm said.

On the deal front, Swiss multinational Nestle S.A. agreed to pay $2 billion for full ownership of peanut allergy treatment maker Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Nestle, which already owned an approximate 25.6% stake in Aimmune, will pay $34.50 per share, a 174% premium to Friday’s closing price of $12.60.

Elsewhere, United Airlines Inc. will permanently remove the $200 change fee for most domestic flights as it hopes to gain a competitive advantage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elsewhere in the space, American Airlines Inc. cut its October flying capacity by 55% due to a continued drop in demand amid the pandemic. The airline said last week it would furlough or layoff 19,000 workers by Oct. 1.

Chinese Tesla rival Nio Inc. sold 88.5 million American depository shares, raising $1.5 billion. The electric-vehicle maker, which initially planned to sell 77 million shares, boosted the size of the offering amid red-hot investor demand for EV shares.

Looking at commodities, West Texas Intermediate crude oil jumped 25 cents to $43.22 per barrel while gold added $3.10 to $1,978 an ounce.

U.S. Treasurys were little changed with the 10-year note yield holding near 0.73%.

European markets were trading lower with France’s CAC off 0.1%, Germany’s DAX slipping 0.05% and Britain’s FTSE weaker by 0.61%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.12% after the announcement of Buffett’s investment in the Japanese trading houses, while China’s Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.24% and 0.96%, respectively.

