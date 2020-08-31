https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/st-louis-cop-killer-identified-43-year-old-florida-convict-thomas-kinworthy/

St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon passed away on Sunday after he was shot on Saturday during a police call in South St. Louis.

Bohannon was shot in the head. Another officer was shot in the leg and later discharged from the hospital.

The shooter a 43-year-old man from Florida with a long criminal history was later arrested after a standoff with police.

Bohannon dedicated over three and a half years of service to the citizens of the City of St. Louis.

Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon dedicated over three and a half years of service to the citizens of the City of St. Louis. We will be deeply missed. https://t.co/pyE6QdQ3Uk pic.twitter.com/qXFn0AiqYg — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 31, 2020

On Monday the shooter was identified as Thomas Kinworthy from Florida.

Thomas Kinworthy

Murder suspect Thomas Kinworthy’s history is full of guns and unprovoked violence. On 1/30/20, he was given a $30,000 bond in Florida for sexual assault/armed kidnapping. Officer Tamarris Bohannon should be alive. Kinworthy should’ve been in jail. The unbalanced CJS is glaring. pic.twitter.com/Z7Sp64yiG7 — Ethical Society of Police – ESOP (@ESOP_STL) August 31, 2020

Kinworthy was on the run from police for a robbery in Missouri.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported Linworthy has a lengthy criminal record.

Thomas James Kinworthy Jr. was being held Monday in the St. Louis city jail. He was arrested on suspicion of killing St. Louis police officer Tamarris Bohannon, but Kinworthy hadn’t been charged as of Monday afternoon. Days ago, in east-central Florida, a bench warrant was issued in Brevard County when Kinworthy skipped a court date in the sexual battery and kidnapping case. Police say last year a masked Kinworthy bound a man and assaulted him. He also faces charges of being a felon with weapons. Earlier this year, police searching his car found the mask and also seven or eight guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition, authorities said. “It is unfortunate someone as violent as him was able to get out of the court system and travel to St. Louis and take someone’s life,” Brevard County sheriff’s spokesman Tod Goodyear said. “Our hearts go out to the families of the officers, particularly the officer who was killed.”

Read the rest here.

