A police officer who was injured in a shooting in St. Louis died from his injuries at a local hospital, police said Sunday.

Officer Tamarris Bohannon, 29, was shot in the head during an altercation Saturday after a man reportedly barricaded himself inside a home in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. Another officer was injured in the shooting but was released from a hospital Sunday, according to local media reports.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we report that our critically injured officer has died,” the department tweeted. “We cannot express how much we appreciate the hospital staff who continuously treated both officers for their injuries.”

CBS affiliate KMOV 4 reported that the unidentified 43-year-old suspect, who was later taken into custody, ordered a couple out of their home at gunpoint before barricading himself inside. The suspect was taken into custody around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday.

“These officers, all they’re trying to do is their job and try to help a person who’s wounded and they come under fire themselves,” St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told reporters, according to KMOV 4.

“This is a horrific reminder of the dangers our brave men and women willingly face every day to keep us safe,” added Mayor Lyda Krewson (D), according to Stltoday.com.

