https://www.dailywire.com/news/stabbing-suspect-said-he-felt-the-need-to-find-a-white-male-to-kill-after-watching-cop-videos-report

A 51-year-old white male was the victim of an unprovoked stabbing at an AutoZone on August 25. The victim was in critical condition following the attack, but is now expected to recover.

The suspect in the case, 19-year-old Jayvon Hatchett, a black male, told police he targeted the suspect, a store employee, because of his white skin, WRBL reports.

Hatchett reportedly told police he “felt the need to find a white male to kill” after watching videos of “police brutality” on social media.

During court testimony, Columbus Police Sgt. R.S. Mills said “that when he [asked] Hatchett why he stabbed the AutoZone employee, Hatchett said he ‘felt the need to find a white male to kill’ after watching videos of police brutality happening across the country,” the WRBL report said.

“Mr Hatchett told me that he had been watching Facebook videos of police shootings in other parts of the country and that he felt compelled to go stab a White male,” testified Sgt. Mills.

Meaww outlined the incident, based on multiple reports, as follows: “Hatchett was seen walking into an AutoZone on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, asking for a thermostat and after he was informed the store didn’t have it, he stabbed a White employee in the neck and torso seven times. Witnesses said Hatchett fled the scene immediately after committing the assault. The surveillance footage also shows him fleeing the scene.”

The 19-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon and is being held without bond at the Muscogee County Jail until his case goes to Superior Court, according to WRBL.

“SHOCK: Jayvon Hatchett stabbed Auto Zone employee 7 times after ‘watching Facebook videos of police shootings,’” posted media figure Robbie Watson on Thursday, captioning two photos from inside the court, a mug shot, and a photo outside the AutoZone.

“Hatchett smiles telling Detective he chose white man at random and stabbed him in the neck,” she added. “Victim’s critical and traumatized by attack according to court testimony.”

SHOCK: Jayvon Hatchett stabbed Auto Zone employee 7 times after “watching Facebook videos of police shootings”. Hatchett… Posted by Robbie Watson on Thursday, August 27, 2020

According to meaww, this is not the first time Hatchett has been been charged.

“[T]he 19-year-old had been charged for criminal damage to property just three days prior,” the report said. “Six months before that, he was reportedly booked for two felonies, including aggravated assault.”

Racially-charged rioting and unprovoked attacks have popped up across the nation in recent months, agitated by left-wing activists, elected Democrats, and their allies in the mainstream media.

Minneapolis was one of the first cities in 2020 to be utterly destroyed by left-wing rioters, ostensibly sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black male who died following an arrest that went viral online.

Portland has been overtaken by left-wing anarchists as Democrat politicians have refused federal help repeatedly offered by President Donald Trump.

Last week, a Trump supporter was shot to death while walking in Portland with his “Patriot Prayer” hat on, video evidence suggests. The fatal shooting is still being investigated.

