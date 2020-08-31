http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/KLL95rhdHzo/straight-talk-about-covid-19.php

Patrick McHale is the president and chief executive officer of Graco, the prominent manufacturer whose corporate headquarters are based in Minneapolis. The company explains itself: “We pump peanut butter into your jar, and the oil in your car. We glue the soles of your shoes, the glass in your windows and pump the ink onto your bills. We spray the finish on your vehicle, coatings on your pills, the paint on your house and texture on your walls. We’ve been a part of your daily life for more than 90 years.”

Mr. McHale comments on the experience of the company with the COVID-19 epidemic, on the relevant data, and on the shifting public health advice in the current company video posted here. McHale captures the attitude of the authorities in the refrain: “Shut up and put on your mask.” He restates in concise form many of the themes that we have pursued as we have followed the course of the epidemic. His concision extends all the way through to his conclusion: “My closing line this week is: Wake up!”

The seven-minute video is not available in embeddable form, but it is well worth your time to click on the link and check it out.

Quotable quote: “For almost six months now most of our politicians have been putting in place mandates that have had tremendous negative consequences on people’s lives. They’ve told us they’re listening to the medical experts. The media has worked 24/7 to scare people. They’re pushing a single narrative, focusing on those medical experts that are the biggest fear mongers, the sky is falling group of medical experts. Dissenting medical opinions are not allowed. Shut up and put on your mask.”

