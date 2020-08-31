https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/stunning-trump-campaign-knocks-one-million-doors-week-biden-camp-knocking-zero/

Trump supporters greet the president on his visit to New Hampshire last week.

This is a stunning admission.

Earlier this month Politico posted a report party outreach from Democrats and Republicans this year.

** Republicans are knocking on a million doors a week.

** Democrats are knocking on zero doors — but they are dropping off flyers.

Those numbers were from earlier this month.

You’d think this would make Democrats nervous.

Maybe Democrats are relying on the mainstream fake news media and the far left tech giants to carry them over the finish line.

Or maybe they forgot to canvass just like Joe Biden forgets what he ate for breakfast?

Politico reported:

Donald Trump’s campaign says it knocked on over 1 million doors in the past week alone. Joe Biden’s campaign says it knocked on zero. The Republican and Democratic parties — from the presidential candidates on down — are taking polar opposite approaches to door-to-door canvassing this fall. The competing bets on the value of face-to-face campaigning during a pandemic has no modern precedent, making it a potential wild card in November, especially in close races. Biden and the Democratic National Committee aren’t sending volunteers or staffers to talk with voters at home, and don’t anticipate doing anything more than dropping off literature unless the crisis abates. The campaign and the Democratic National Committee think they can compensate for the lack of in-person canvassing with phone calls, texts, new forms of digital organizing, and virtual meet-ups with voters.

