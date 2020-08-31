https://bigleaguepolitics.com/left-wing-terror-pro-trump-caravan-hit-with-gunfire-in-california-suspect-barricaded-in-apartment/

A pro-Trump caravan in California was reportedly hit with gunfire on Sunday by a suspect believed to be firing from their apartment.

Journalist Emily Valdez of KNX 1070 broke the news on Twitter.

Breaking: SWAT Called out in Woodland Hills after someone from an apartment on #VenturaBoulevard shoots at pro-Trump caravan of cars. Tire on vehicle was shot out. No injuries. Suspect barricaded in apartment, per LAPD. ⁦@KNX1070⁩ pic.twitter.com/w5ait7kCqJ — Emily Valdez KNX 1070 (@EmilyValdezKNX) August 30, 2020

This is part of a nationwide epidemic where Trump supporters are being hunted by left-wing terrorists emboldened by the Black Lives Matter racial dominance movement.

Big League Politics reported on a Trump supporter and Patriot Prayer member who was murdered in cold blood by a leftist thug in Portland yesterday:

A man demonstrating with a conservative group in Portland, Oregon was shot dead in cold blood on Saturday night, with Portland Police quickly beginning a homicide after finding that he was deceased. The man remains unnamed, but he was wearing a thin blue line patch on his pants and wearing a Patriot Prayer hat that identified him as right-of-center demonstrator in the city notorious for its violent and intolerant leftism… He was shot dead by an unknown criminal suspect in an altercation that seemed entirely premeditated and without any of the nuances of a violent confrontation. Watch video of the event here… Later video expressly demonstrates the murder as a political crime, with a male individual yelling, “hey, we got a Trumper right here,” before two shots ring out that killed the victim… Within hours of the murder, which very may well have been a political crime, mobs of ANTIFA active in downtown Portland were praising and celebrating the vicious crime… Those seeking justice for the vicious murder have been circulating imagery of the masked man who appears to have fired the shots that led to the man’s death. From the looks of it, he was decked out for a leftist protest in the city, and came armed… Pro-Trump and conservative groups had arrived in force in Portland in a caravan demonstration, expressing their support for pro-American ideals in one of the most politically intolerant cities in the country. ANTIFA militants attempted to violently assail and attack them all throughout Saturday evening… Portland Police are purportedly actively working on the homicide investigation, but no arrests have been made as of early Sunday morning. It remains to be seen if the city is willing to properly investigate and prosecute crimes of political violence affiliated with the far-left ANTIFA militants they cower before on a regular basis.

It is becoming obvious that the agenda behind the sustained violence is incredibly evil, and justice for black people is just a cover for a communist revolution.

BLM co-founder confirms what anyone who’s read their work knows: they’re proudly marxists. pic.twitter.com/vvUk5jTp7j — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 18, 2020

President Trump needs to invoke the Insurrection Act to use federal force to put down these domestic terrorists at war against the Bill of Rights and Constitution.

