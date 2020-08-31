https://www.theblaze.com/news/suspect-portland-shooting-antifa-gun-charge

The suspect being investigated by police for allegedly shooting and killing a Trump supporter in downtown Portland, Oregon, on Saturday recently posted on social media saying that he is “100% ANTIFA” and “willing to fight” in the “war.”

He was also reportedly cited for carrying a loaded gun downtown and interfering with police in July, but was never prosecuted.

Police sources confirmed to the Oregonian that 48-year-old Michael Forest Reinoehl is now the prime suspect in the fatal shooting of Aaron Danielson, a supporter of the conservative “Patriot Prayer” group who was part of caravan of Trump supporters who flooded downtown Portland Saturday in protest of the ongoing riots in the city.

Social media posts

As shown by videos and images on his Instagram feed, Reinoehl has been a regular participant in protests and riots in the city since the death of George Floyd in late May.

On his Instagram, Reinoehl also routinely shared troubling messages in support of the Black Lives Matter protests, including a June message in which he described himself as a member of Antifa fighting in a “war” where “there will be casualties.”

“Every Revolution needs people that are willing and ready to fight,” Reinoehl wrote. “There are so many of us protesters that are just protesting without a clue of where that will lead. That’s just the beginning that’s where the fight starts. If that’s as far as you can take it thank you for your participation but please stand aside and support the ones that are willing to fight. I am 100% ANTIFA all the way! I am willing to fight for my brothers and sisters!” (emphasis mine)

“It will be a war and like all wars there will be casualties,” he added.

In other posts on his Instagram, Reinoehl called for the defunding of police, said “F**k Donald Trump” and used hashtags such as “#anewnation.”

Previous run-ins with the law



Reinoehl had previously been cited for allegedly carrying a loaded gun and interfering with police during downtown protests in July, but was never prosecuted and never spent any time in jail.

Here’s more on the July citation from the Oregonian:

On July 5 at one of the demonstrations, Reinoehl was cited at 2:10 a.m. in the 700 block of Southwest Main Street on allegations of possessing a loaded gun in a public place, resisting arrest and interfering with police. He was given a date to appear in court later that month, but the allegations were dropped on July 30 with a “no complaint,” according to court records. The documents don’t indicate why prosecutors decided not to pursue the accusations. Reinoehl spent no time behind bars.

That was not the first time that Reinoehl had been in trouble with the law.

Shortly before he started attending the protests, he was stopped while driving with his 11-year-old daughter, and in the car police found “found marijuana, ‘unidentified prescription pills,’ and a loaded Glock pistol for which [he] didn’t have a concealed handgun license,” the Oregonian reported.

Anything else?

Reinoehl was reportedly identified due to the distinctive “black power” fist tattoo he has on his neck that was evident in video images posted of the shooting.

His 36-year-old sister, who chose to remain anonymous, told the outlet that she was awakened early Sunday morning by a threatening phone call from someone who said that “our family was in danger unless we turned him over.”

Once she saw the screenshots of the suspect, she reportedly confirmed to authorities that it was her brother.

Reinoehl, a father of two, has allegedly been estranged from his family for several years.

“On the one hand, this whole thing surprises the daylights out of us, because we always thought he is a lot of bark, not a lot of bite,” she told the news outlet. “But he’s also been very impulsive and irrational.”

The investigation into the shooting is still under way, and no charges have been formally announced.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

