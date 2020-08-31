https://noqreport.com/2020/08/31/teachers-resigning-over-covid-19-is-an-opportunity-for-conservatives-to-step-in/

COVID-19 is not necessarily a right-vs-left issue. The disease affects people on both sides of the political aisle despite the fact that mainstream media and Democrats claim only large conservative events are “super spreaders” of the disease. They never mention Black Lives Matter protests but are quick to lambaste the Republican National Convention in a common bit of hypocrisy.

Reactions to the coronavirus are also not purely driven by worldview as there are plenty on the right who have bought into the lockdown mantra. But those calling to reopen the nation, including schools, are generally right-leaning, which brings us to the current opportunity. According to Newsweek, teachers are resigning at alarming rates due to two opposite factors. Some are leaving because virtual classrooms are terrible and others are leaving over fears of schools reopening:

Veteran K-12 teachers in states across the U.S. are resigning and retiring at higher rates as schools begin reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic this fall, with educators citing the stress tied to remote learning, technical difficulties and COVID-19 health concerns.

Several teachers who recently resigned, retired or opted out of their jobs ahead of pandemic reopening efforts say leaving their kids has been hard, but remote learning has made their jobs too difficult. One Florida teacher said she became paranoid due to the constant requirement of being live-streamed to dozens of students throughout all hours of the day. And an Arizona high school science teacher said he resigned from a job he loves after his district voted to return students to in-person classroom learning—creating a health risk he and many other teachers say they aren’t willing to take.

The two seemingly paradoxical concerns have caused many teachers to seek different career paths, different roles or to focus on raising their own children.

For decades, the left has been systematically taking over certain systems and industries in the United States. Their control of mainstream media is widely documented, for example. Education is another industry in which the political leanings are so one-sided, it has now become difficult for conservative Americans to become teachers and professors. Whether by the nature of the ideology—conservatives are generally practitioners rather than educators in their field—or based on concerns of being isolated, there have not been enough right-leaning people getting into the education system. Now is the time for that to change.

The exodus from education is an opportunity for right-minded Americans to participate in the teaching of our youths. There may not be enough leftists leaving the field right now, but at this point even a small infusion of conservative thought would be a benefit. The minds of our children are too important to let only leftists control their education.

With leftists teachers abandoning their jobs and their students, can conservatives qualified to be educators step in to fill the void? They should. America’s youth indoctrination centers desperately need to be changed from the inside.

