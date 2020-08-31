http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/kB0nZ1ylraU/

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign criticized former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday ahead of his speech to blame the president for left-wing violence in America’s major cities.

“You’re not going to hear anything from Biden or any sort of plan to stop the violence. … All you are going to hear today is empty talk, just like Biden has been doing for 47 years,” Trump’s 2020 senior communications adviser, Jason Miller, said on Monday in a campaign call with reporters.

Miller criticized Biden for failing to have a plan to stop the violent left-wing riots, while President Trump was pressing to send more National Guard troops and federal officers to help quell the violence.

If Biden were serious about ending violence, Miller said, he should call Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler to accept help from federal law enforcement, condemn violent radical left groups, such as Antifa, and apologize that his staff sent funds to help bail out violent protesters in Minneapolis. He also called on Biden to reverse his demands for redirecting funding from police officers to social programs.

“These are cities run by Democrats. They are run by Democrat mayors, by and large. They are contained within states that are controlled by Democrat governors,” Trump’s 2020 communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said.

Murtaugh accused Biden of trying to “coddle the rioters” and “excuse the protesters” while they were burning and looting their cities. He also shared sharp criticism for Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler for issuing a public letter refusing to allow President Trump to send additional federal troops to help stop the violence.

“He would rather spend his energy poking a finger in the eye of President Trump and try to outwoke his fellow liberals and say, ‘Look how anti-Trump I am’ at the expense of the people living in this city,” he said, referring to Wheeler.

The two officials ridiculed the attempt by Biden and other Democrats to blame Trump and his supporters for the ongoing riots.

“The people that are protesting now are not Donald Trump supporters. They are Joe Biden supporters,” Murtaugh said.

“We’ve had three months of leftist rioters roaming free in the streets of American cities on their own, doing this to their own fellow residents, burning down buildings,” Miller said.

