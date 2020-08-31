https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/31/thats-a-new-one-heres-a-handy-new-euphemism-for-one-way-business-owners-have-tried-to-protect-their-property-from-looters-photo/

Great news, everybody! Washington, D.C., is well on its way to returning to normal.

BuzzFeed politics reporter Kadia Goba has the scoop:

Awesome! Wait, what?

Protester plywood, of course!

Good to know.

Important to make that distinction.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...