https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/31/they-are-fueling-violence-from-the-white-house-dccc-comms-director-blames-republicans-for-voting-against-bipartisan-police-reform/

Here’s a smart move from the president, considering nothing he did or said would be OK with Democrats or the mainstream media. When a reporter Monday asked White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany if President Trump condemned the actions of 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two and wounded another after being chased down by a mob in Kenosha, Wisc., the president could have tried to placate the mob, but instead, McEnany says he’s not weighing in. We’re fine with that because there’s so much we don’t know, though it didn’t take long for social media pundits to immediately declare Rittenhouse a white supremacist.

Reporter asks if President Trump condemns the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged for killing two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. McEnany: “The president is not going to weigh in on that” https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/TcPrKXS1oo — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 31, 2020

Two mostly peaceful “protesters.”

Cole Leiter, communications director for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, decided he’d weigh in and declare that Republicans are fueling violence from the White House after voting overwhelmingly against bipartisan police reform.

Not only did Republicans vote overwhelmingly against bipartisan police reform, but they are fueling violence from the White House. https://t.co/c7f3QOGhg0 — Cole Leiter (@coleleiter) August 31, 2020

That’s a take. — Jim Trutsle 🛩️ (@trutsle) August 31, 2020

oh goodness. After watching Dems torpedo a police reform bill introduced by @TimScottSC, this is one heck of a hill to die on. But such is Twitter, I suppose. https://t.co/lhFzIWbPlR — John Noonan (@noonanjo) August 31, 2020

This is quite a take when Tim Scott’s police reform bill was filibustered by Dems. — Belle (@virginiabelle76) August 31, 2020

Dems filibustered it. — Jeremy Stein (@jst3in) August 31, 2020

must have missed that tim scott bill, eh? — vj09🇺🇸 (@vjan09) August 31, 2020

Gaslighting again… it was dems that blocked @SenatorTimScott police reform bill. To make matters worse sen. Scott told the dems he was open to any changes and wanted a dialogue but dems refused and voted it down. — Hammam (@Hammom8) August 31, 2020

“Democrats were not interested in compromise,” say the Washington Post. Sen. Tim Scott even tweeted, “I offered Democrats the chance to offer AT LEAST 20 amendments. They walked out.”

What planet do you live on? Are your pants on fire? Holy schnikies man is this a bold face lie. How do you sleep with that conscience? (I imagine pretty well since you obviously do not have one.) memo @TimScottSC — Matthew V Parker (@MVPenergy) August 31, 2020

Black senator Tim Scott introduced a police-reform bill and Democrats wouldn’t support it, purely because it would have given a win the Republicans. Keep up the lies. Trump is gaining independent voters by the hour. — Bring on the asteroid impact (@ItsAsteroidTime) August 31, 2020

lol Dems shot down a police reform bill introduced by (R) @TimScottSC . You are a shameless 🤡 — 🗣🧀CHEESEhead🧀 (@tnlGB) August 31, 2020

It’s unreal how easily democrats can straight-up lie to your face. — Don of All 🇺🇸🎸 (@damm35) August 31, 2020

@SirajAHashmi Must be busy today — Christopher Boyle (@heychrisboyle) August 31, 2020

This is embarrassing. Your party is burning down just like your cities. Nobody believes you. — Kiara (@BlackCatsRule7) August 31, 2020

If Democrat voters weren’t constantly lied to they would ask if their elected officials really thought Trump was responsible for the riots….. why didn’t they mention it even once during their 4 day “America sucks, America is evil” Democrat Convention? — Mason Mixon (@MixonMason) August 31, 2020

Related:

‘Every word of this’: Tim Scott TRUTH NUKES Dems after they filibuster his police reform bill https://t.co/nWPk9syzzl — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 24, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

