The GOP recently released an ad based on “The Purge” and it had eerie similarities to events in the movie:

After that ad was released, @winningatmylife found the perfect footage to add, and it features comments Kamala Harris made on Stephen Colbert’s show back in June:

Hey, it’s not like America wasn’t warned:

And now Harris would like everybody to forget that ever happened:

They really want to have it both ways.

