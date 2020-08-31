https://hannity.com/media-room/thin-ice-dallas-stars-ceo-says-nhl-team-has-lost-customers-and-season-ticket-holders-over-support-for-blm/

BIDEN BACKS NBA: Joe Supports Basketball Play-Off Delay to Promote Social Justice in America

posted by Hannity Staff – 8.27.20

Democratic Nominee Joe Biden publicly backed the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to postpone their play-off game this week to promote social justice in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“This moment demands moral leadership. And these players answered by standing up, speaking out, and using their platform for good. Now is not the time for silence,” posted Biden on social media.

This moment demands moral leadership. And these players answered by standing up, speaking out, and using their platform for good. Now is not the time for silence. https://t.co/hF3dIb7Hde — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 27, 2020

Top Democrats and media pundits weighed-in Wednesday on the ongoing civil unrest sweeping the USA; saying riots and looting are beginning to have a negative impact on Joe Biden’s poll numbers heading into November.

“The shooting by police of Jacob Blake was egregious, and adds to a righteous sense of moral outrage about these recurrent horrors. But make no mistake, arson and rioting play right into @realDonaldTrump’s hands and the primal fear message we heard so frequently last night,” posted David Axelrod on Twitter.

The shooting by police of Jacob Blake was egregious, and adds to a righteous sense of moral outrage about these recurrent horrors.

But make no mistake, arson and rioting play right into @realDonaldTrump’s hands and the primal fear message we heard so frequently last night. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 25, 2020

CNN host Don Lemon weighed-in Tuesday on the civil unrest sweeping American cities; saying the riots “have to stop” because it’s helping Donald Trump in the polls.

“This is a blind spot for Democrats. Democrats are ignoring this problem or are hoping it will go away. It’s not going to go away,” said Lemon. “The problem is not going to be fixed by the election. What they can do, maybe Joe Biden is afraid to do it, he’s got to address it.”

CNN’s Don Lemon says that the riots across the country have to stop because it might hurt the Democrats’ chances in November: “It’s showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in the focus groups.”pic.twitter.com/s6lea8slwr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2020

“He’s got to do a speech about race. He’s got to come out and tell people he’s going to deal with the issue with police reform, and what’s happening is happening on Donald Trump’s watch… The rioting has to stop. It’s showing up in the polling. It’s showing up in the focus groups.”

