Once an Evan McMuffin always an Evan McMuffin.

Sorry … Evan McMullin.

Our bad.

If you’re out there rioting and vandalizing, you’re helping Trump win. He’s exploiting you. Please stop. — Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) August 30, 2020

He’s not asking people to stop vandalizing and rioting because it’s WRONG. No no, he’s asking people to stop vandalizing and rioting because it will help Trump win the election. Think about that for just a minute.

It’s AOK if people are losing their businesses, livelihoods, even their LIVES, as long as it isn’t helping Trump win the election.

These people.

So riots and vandalization aren’t bad because people are losing their livelihoods and getting killed, but because Trump night point it out https://t.co/uFxLj4AvY2 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 31, 2020

Perhaps we should ask Evan to, ‘please stop.’

Don’t riot & vandalise cause it may help Trump?! Never mind the fact that it’s criminal, destructive thuggery.

This is your brain on TDS. https://t.co/hr0Ihv8yOR — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 31, 2020

Serious TDS.

McMuffin is still mad because the “experts” told him he had a chance in 2016. pic.twitter.com/5Fqwcwxdie — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 31, 2020

Egg McMuffins are dumb. — MoronPundit – Soon to be VERY Peaceful (@MoronPundit) August 31, 2020

Live view of McMullin. pic.twitter.com/KKBoVp3ztU — Mike Howard (@ElPolloDiabloX) August 31, 2020

Does Evan think it’s all alright, when it isn’t a political opponent — W. Clayton (@weciv01) August 31, 2020

Sure seems that way.

“If it’s helping us it’s fine but since it’s not now, stop, please for the love of God!” — A Journey (@TheHadyssey) August 31, 2020

Doesn’t seem to be a winning message, Evan.

Just sayin’.

