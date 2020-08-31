https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/08/31/biden-gives-speech-from-cage/
RUSH: I know you guys have got Biden on in there. Does it not look like they’ve got him in a cage? I gotta grab a screenshot of this. I’ll put it up there. I can’t do it right now. But it literally looks like they’ve got him in a cage, like he’s down at the border and he just got caught trying to sneak in the country illegally and he’s about to be deported. The only difference is you don’t see illegal immigrants wearing coat and tie. But I swear, it looks like he’s in a cage! I’ll show you what I’m talking about here in mere moments.
RUSH: All right. So I had just a brief moment to listen to a little bit of Biden here as he gives his speech in Pittsburgh in a cage. Folks, I… (sigh) He’s flat-out lying. It’s mind-boggling. It’s so audacious that it’s difficult to describe. He’s just literally flat-out lying, blaming Trump for things the Democrats have supported, things the Democrats have done — blaming Trump for things that he has not done, that have not happened.