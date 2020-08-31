https://www.theblaze.com/news/top-democratic-operative-prevalent-voter-fraud

Democrats are heavily pushing for mail-in voting for the November general election. Republicans oppose this, arguing widespread vote-by-mail would increase the possibility that voter fraud would influence the outcome.

According to one “top Democratic operative,” Republicans are correct.

What did the operative say?

The Democrat anonymously told the New York Post that mail-in ballot voter fraud is the rule, not the exception — because he has spent years manipulating elections on behalf of Democratic candidates.

The fraudster told the Post his dirty work includes everything from municipal to federal elections in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. In fact, the operative, whose resumé was confirmed by the Post, claimed his team has manipulated most elections in the Garden State.

“There is no race in New Jersey — from City Council to United States Senate — that we haven’t worked on,” the fraudster said. “I worked on a fire commissioner’s race in Burlington County. The smaller the race the easier it is to do.”

“An election that is swayed by 500 votes, 1,000 votes — it can make a difference,” the operative explained. “It could be enough to flip states.”

The operative even explained how his fraud operation works. He said mail-in ballots lack sufficient security features, making a printer the only tool required to recreate them. However, he said the envelopes used to mail the ballots are made with security features, making them impossible to recreate. So, they just steal real ones.

To collect real ballot envelops, his team dupes voters into allowing them to mail the completed ballots on their behalf. The operative’s team then carefully opens the sealed envelope, discards the voter’s ballot, inserts a fraudulent ballot, reseals the envelope, then mails it.

To avoid detection, the operative said his team spreads out the fraudulent ballots. This way they avoid what happened in Paterson City, New Jersey, in which four individuals, including elected officials, have been charged with voter fraud after the U.S. Postal Service found hundreds of ballots stuffed in mailboxes.

Who else helps?

Shockingly, the Democratic operative told the Post that postal workers and even nursing home employees are in on the scheme.

“You have a postman who is a rabid anti-Trump guy and he’s working in Bedminster or some Republican stronghold … He can take those [filled-out] ballots, and knowing 95% are going to a Republican, he can just throw those in the garbage,” the operative said.

Regarding nursing homes, the operative explained, “There are nursing homes where the nurse is actually a paid operative. And they go room by room by room to these old people who still want to feel like they’re relevant. [They] literally fill it out for them.”

When all else fails, the operative said his team bribes voters or impersonates them at polling stations that do not require identification to vote.

Individuals convicted of voter fraud in federal elections are subject to up to five years in prison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

