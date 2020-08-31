https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/betting-odds/2020/08/31/id/984628

The betting odds on who will win the upcoming presidential election are nearly even.

According to the RealClearPolitics betting average, Democrat Joe Biden is at 50.7% and President Donald Trump is at 48.3%.

On July 31, Biden was at 61% and Trump was at 36.9%. Biden has been ahead of Trump in this measurement since June 2.

The RealClearPolitics polling average, meanwhile, shows Biden with a slight lead over Trump — 49.7% to 42.8%.

One poll, however, has Trump leading Biden overall and in key battleground states. The Democracy Institute/Sunday Express survey found Trump to be ahead of Biden, 48% to 45%.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

