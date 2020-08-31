https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-advertising-campaign-2020/2020/08/31/id/984777

The Trump campaign is unrolling ad buys this week in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, and Minnesota, the states where voting starts earliest, senior adviser Jason Miller told reporters Monday.

The campaign is planning to spend $200 million on ad campaigns between Labor Day and the November election, Miller said, reports NBC News. Meanwhile, Democrat nominee Joe Biden’s campaign is planning to spend $220 million in TV advertising over the same time period.

The new ad buys for the five states come after advertising was pulled from battleground states during last week’s Republican National Convention. All of the five states named except Minnesota are considered essential for President Donald Trump to be reelected.

The Trump campaign only ran ads nationally and in Washington, D.C., during the RNC, but Biden’s campaign outspent Trump’s from the beginning of the Democrats’ convention through the Republicans’ by $24 million.

The Trump campaign isn’t running new ads in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Michigan, after having not had TV spots in those states since earlier this summer. Trump Campaign Manager Bill Stepien said on the call with reporters that the president can win without them.

“We will defend the 2016 map,” he said. “If he holds all other states that he won in 2016, the president need only win one of the three: Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.”

