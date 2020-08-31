https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-shinzo-abe-phone-call/2020/08/31/id/984591

President Donald Trump praised Japan’s outgoing leader, Shinzo Abe, as the greatest prime minister in Japan’s history, according to a White House readout of their call.

The White House said the two spoke “at length” Sunday evening Washington time, where Trump told Abe that he had done a fantastic job and that the U.S.-Japan relationship is better than it has ever been.

Abe said Friday that he would step down to undergo treatment for ulcerative colitis, a chronic digestive condition that also forced him to step down as premier in 2007. Abe has said he will step down when a leader is selected, likely later in September.

