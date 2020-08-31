https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-refuses-to-disavow-kyle-rittenhouse/

Posted by Kane on August 31, 2020 7:41 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

CNN Kaitlan Collins won’t shut up

President Trump on Kyle Rittenhouse: “He was trying to get away from them, I guess, looks like. And he tripped and he fell, and then they very violently attacked him. He was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed.”

This clip shows the CNN reporter who won’t stop talking…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...