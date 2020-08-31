https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kyle-rittenhouse-kenosha-shooting-self-defense/2020/08/31/id/984772

President Donald Trump suggested Monday a man arrested for killing two people in protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last week might have acted in self-defense, while criticizing the killing of one of his supporters in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend, which is still under investigation.

Trump said video of the Kenosha incident showed the alleged shooter, Kyle Rittenhouse, “was trying to get away from” protesters but “he fell and then they very violently attacked him.”

“It was something that we’re looking at right now, and it’s under investigation,” he said. “But I guess he was in very big trouble. He probably would have been killed. It’s under investigation.”

On Sunday, during an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said investigators were looking into video from Kenosha that showed Rittenhouse walking by police with a rifle strapped to his chest and his hands up, as bystanders called out he had just shot people.

Wolf would not comment on the discrepancy of a white person with a weapon getting a pass from police, but said state and local authorities need to do more.

Rittenhouse, who has expressed support for Trump on social media, has been charged with homicide in the Aug. 25 incident.

Before offering a defense of Rittenhouse, Trump criticized the shooting of an Oregon man during protests in Portland on Saturday. Aaron J. Danielson, 39, of Portland. was shot in the chest after a caravan of Trump supporters drove trucks into downtown Portland to confront people protesting police brutality. People in the caravan were filmed shooting paint-ball guns and spraying substances at protesters from their trucks.

Trump called the truck caravan a “peaceful protest.”

“And paint is a defensive mechanism,” he said. “Paint is not bullets.”

“Your supporters, and they are your supporters indeed, shot a young gentleman who – and killed him, not with paint but with a bullet,” he told a CNN reporter. “And I think it’s disgraceful – these people, they protested peacefully. They went in very peacefully.”

Portland police have not announced any suspects in the shooting. They said the homicide is under investigation and are seeking public assistance.

