https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-to-kenosha-president-tells-wisconsin-governor-see-you-on-tuesday/

President Trump rebuked Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ request the Commander-in-Chief stay in Washington, DC this week; confirming his trip to Kenosha to speak with American impacted by the ongoing civil unrest.

“If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now. Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday!” posted Trump on social media.

If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now. Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers told President Trump to stay away from the city of Kenosha over the weekend after the Commander-in-Chief announced his plans to visit the region plagued by violence and riots in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

“I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state,” Evers wrote in a letter to Trump. “I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together,” Evers wrote in the letter, obtained by The Associated Press.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) asks President Donald Trump to reconsider visit to Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/TcUtM6dPWn — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) August 30, 2020

“The White House has been humbled by the outreach of individuals from Kenosha who have welcomed the President’s visit and are longing for leadership to support local law enforcement and businesses that have been vandalized,” said a spokesperson for the White House. “President Trump looks forward to visiting on Tuesday and helping this great city heal and rebuild.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

KENOSHA BURNS: Wisconsin Riots Enter 2nd Night, ‘Massive Fires’ Reported Throughout City posted by Hannity Staff – 8.25.20 Police and protesters clashed in Kenosha, Wisconsin Monday night following a police shooting over the weekend; with eyewitnesses reporting “massive fires” burning throughout the city. “Officers deployed tear gas in an attempt to disperse a crowd outside the Kenosha County courthouse. Gov. Tony Evers deployed 125 Guard members to the city in an effort to prevent the kind of violence and vandalism that occurred in the city on Sunday night,” reports Fox News. Several massive fires in downtown #Kenosha. The city is filled with smoke. Photojournalist Tamott Wolverton shot this video. pic.twitter.com/ekFS89aSdj — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) August 25, 2020 “The unrest continued overnight, as video appeared to show a car dealership in Kenosha being looted, while others stomped on cars and pulled down street lights. Earlier, a furniture store was looted and set on fire. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections building was also reportedly set on fire,” adds Fox. Read the full report here. KENOSHA MANHUNT: Police Search for Suspect After 2 Shot Dead, 1 Wounded During Jacob Blake Protests posted by Hannity Staff – 8.26.20 Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin are searching for a suspect who opened-fire during Jacob Blake protests overnight; killing two people and injuring another as civil unrest swept the city. “Officers responded at about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired and multiple gunshot victims near 63rd Street and Sheridan Road. Two people were killed, and a third was rushed to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, the Kenosha Police Department said in a statement,” reports Fox News. pic.twitter.com/2skV5edTUE — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) August 26, 2020 “Videos on social media showed a chaotic scene after nightfall, as crowds seemed to chase a man carrying a rifle down the street, before eventually knocking him to the ground and trying to grab his weapon, Reuters reported. A bloodied man was seen with what appeared to be a serious arm wound. Another video showed a man with a head injury as crowds gathered around him to treat him,” adds Fox. Read the full report here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

