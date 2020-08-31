https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trump-visit-kenosha-wisconsin-after-math-police-shooting-violent-protests?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Tuesday will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, a city reeling from the police shooting of a black male earlier this month and the fatal shooting of two other people in the violent protests that have followed.

The White House says the president plans to meet with law enforcement and tour “property affected by recent riots.”

Kenosha on Aug. 23 became the center of the social unrest that has gripped the nation – when Jacob Blake, a black man, was shot seven times in the back by police.

The national unrest began in late May when George Floyd, a black male, died in the custody of Minneapolis police. A video of an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck has sparked months of protests across the country, including some that have devolved into arson, looting and death.

Trump has put much of the blame on Democrats running the states and cities in which the violent protests have occurred, saying they have failed to control the chaos before it spins out of control.

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who deployed the National Guard to quell demonstrations after the Blake shooting, has asked Trump not to visit, fearing his arrival will add to the unrest.

“I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together,” Evers told Trump in a letter.

Trump has suggested the teenager charged in connection with the two fatal shootings during the protests appeared to have acted in self defense.

“I am a tremendous fan of law enforcement and I want to thank law enforcement,” Trump said Monday night on Fox News. “They’ve done a good job.”

