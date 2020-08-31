https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/unconscionable-county-retaliates-church-got-green-light-worship/

When Los Angeles County officials were blocked by a judge from shutting down worship at John MacArthur’s Grace Community Church, they struck back.

The county issued a notice to the church that it was canceling a 45-year-old lease to use a small portion of county land for parking.

“This is harassment, abusive and unconscionable,” said Jenna Ellis, a lawyer with the Thomas More Society who is representing the church.

TRENDING: High-profile lawyer vows ‘justice’ for Kyle Rittenhouse

“Los Angeles County is retaliating against Grace Community Church for simply exercising their constitutionally protected right to hold church and challenging an unreasonable, unlawful healthy order,” she said in a statement reported by the Gateway Pundit.

Last week, a California Superior Court judge denied Los Angeles County’s demand for a temporary restraining order to prevent church members from meeting.

Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff held that the county did not meet statutory requirements and that the Court of Appeal’s order did not justify a new temporary restraining order. It was the county’s fourth unsuccessful attempt to obtain a court order prohibiting indoor worship services at Grace Community Church.

Ellis said that in America, “we have a judicial system to ensure that the executive branch does not abuse its power, and Grace Community Church has every right to be heard without fear of reprisal.”

Is government biased against Christians in America? 99% (73 Votes) 1% (1 Votes)

The Democrats’ “message to Americans is clear,” she said, “if you do not bow to every whim of tyranny, government will come after you.”

“The church has peacefully held this lease for 45 years and the only reason the county is attempting eviction is because John MacArthur stood up to their unconstitutional power grab,” said Ellis.

The church argues that state, county and city officials, in violation of the First Amendent, have prevented churches from meeting due to the coronavirus while allowing similar gatherings, including protests, to continue.

MacArthur has explained that God commands for his people to come together in worship.

The county, in a letter delivered over the weekend, ordered the church to vacate the county property because the lease will end Oct. 1.

“If Grace fails to vacate the premise as required, the district may enter the premises and remove Grace’s personal property in accordance with the agreement and applicable law, and Grace will be responsible for any resultant expenses incurred,” the county stated.

The church has been paying $8,301.14 per month for the use of the parking area.

‘Misuse of power’

After the Superior Court ruling, Thomas More Society special counsel Paul Jonna said the court “correctly concluded that Los Angeles County’s renewed application for a temporary restraining order was both procedurally and substantively defective.”

“We look forward to fully vindicating our clients’ constitutionally protected rights in subsequent proceedings for this important case,” he said.

Los Angeles County’s latest order concerning houses of worship, July 29, limits indoor gatherings to 100 people or 25% of the building’s capacity, whichever is lower.

MacArthur said he sees the county’s action against his church as “an illegitimate misuse of power.”

“It should shock the conscience of every Christian that churches are coming under assault from our own government simply for holding church,” he said. “Church is essential.”

County officials have said they would consider fines of up to $20,000 against the church for holding indoor services.

MacArthur previously filed lawsuits against Gov. Gavin Newsom, Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and county health officials.

He alleges they have unconstitutionally treated church gatherings differently than other events, such as protests,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

