Baltimore police on Monday afternoon told TheBlaze they have not yet located the victim or suspect in a shocking daylight attack caught on video.

What are the details?

Video emerged Monday on social media showing a man crossing a street and another man sneaking up behind him and slamming him in the back of the head, which resulted in the victim falling face-first to the sidewalk.

Just before the victim was hit in the head, a voice — presumably from one of the people recording the video across the street — can be heard whispering, “bitch you bet’ not run.” After the victim falls to the sidewalk, at least two people can be heard laughing and hollering in response.

Here’s the clip:

One person yelled something to the effect of, “Oh my God, he’s done!”

The victim appeared to lay motionless on the sidewalk while the man who hit him ran off.

What did police have to say?

According to a police report, the attack took place just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the 100 block of West Hamburg Street — and neither the victim nor the suspect were at the scene when police arrived. Officers, however, said they observed a pool of blood on the north sidewalk.

The witness who called police said he heard a loud argument between two men. After one of the men walked away, the witness said the other man picked up two bricks, approached the other man from behind, and hit him on the head. After the attack, the suspect ran from the scene toward the Sharp Leadenhall Apartments. The witness told police he doesn’t know the victim or the suspect. Police said the victim is white and the suspect is black.

Anything else?

The video apparently was posted on Instagram and soon deleted. It isn’t clear whether the Instagram user who posted the video also recorded it or knows either of the men involved in the incident.

Matt Walsh of the Daily Wire noted the original Instagram caption:

How are folks reacting?

As you can no doubt guess, those who have viewed the clip have been uniformly shocked and appalled by it:

“Buy more guns. Defend yourself. No one is going to do it for you,” one commenter wrote.

“This is disgusting,” another commenter said. “These animals need to be found, prosecuted and put away for a long time. Why do that to any living being?”

“The laughter after it happens is chilling,” another person observed.

“The number of these type of ambushes is horrifying! So what do we do now, just film this s**t, post online, and do nothing? I’ve haven’t seen/heard anything about this man’s condition or if anyone helped him,” another commenter wrote. “If this is the New America so many are calling for, we’re doomed.”

