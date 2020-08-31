https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/video-survivor-portland-antifa-street-execution-speaks-hunted-us-recognized-patriot-prayer-hats/

Chandler Pappas, a member of the Patriot Prayer group who survived the Antifa street execution of Aaron “Jay” Danielson Saturday night in Portland, Oregon spoke out about the shooting in a video posted by Common Sense Conservative journalist Andrew Duncomb to YouTube on Sunday. Duncomb himself was stabbed by an Antifa terrorist last month in Portland while covering the Black Lives Matter riots. The two men had participated in a pro-Trump caravan of hundreds of flag waving vehicles that drove through downtown Portland earlier Saturday night but were on foot at the time of the attack.

“They executed my partner. They hunted him down, they hunted us down. They recognized our Patriot Prayer hats. For anybody who doesn’t know Joey Gibson, citizens advocating for men, we support him, Christian and conservative. Um, so they identified our hats: “We got a couple of ’em right here. We got a couple of ’em right here. Pull it out. Pull it out”…I turned around. I didn’t even, it didn’t even register that somebody was pointing a gun at us until the shots went off and took off running…the shooter took off running and uh, you know, you, it takes a second to process everything that happened. You know, did he just shoot at me? Okay? I’m okay, turn over and Jay’s dead.

“Because he believed something different. Jay’s not a racist. He’s not a xenophobe or whatever label. He’s not an ist or an ism. He’s an independent man. He’s a good man. And he didn’t do anything to earn a bullet in the chest.”

Pappas, who is not identified in the video but was in a version tweeted by Duncomb, spoke for about seven minutes explaining the shooting before during and after, however left unexplained is the apparent use of a chemical spray (mace, bear spray?) apparently by the victim at the moment of the gunshots. Pappas said he immediately checked on his friend Jay and found a bullet wound in his chest just to the right of his heart–and no pulse.

Pappas described himself and his fellow Patriot Prayer member Jay being singled out on the street by one man who gave direction to another man who fired the shots, indicating this was an assassination team targeting Trump supporters. He said there was no interaction between the men before the targeting and shooting. He said that he and his friend Jay did not bring guns as they “had no intention to kill people”. He said he does not know who the shooter is, but he noticed the shooter was wearing white.

A man suspected of being the shooter has been identified in social media and in news reports as self-proclaimed Antifa activist Michael Reinoehl.

Pappas asked President Trump to deploy troops to Portland, adding later in the interview he should have done so “ninety days ago.”

Duncomb tweeted a wire service photo of Pappas being restrained by police at the scene of the shooting.

Police holding back my friend after Jay was murdered right in front of him. pic.twitter.com/hLnDz1D1dx — Black Rebel (Andrew Duncomb) (@SpaceForceUSA_) August 30, 2020

Here Is A Clip Of My Interview with Chandler Pappas, He is a Patriot who was with Jay when he was assassinated last night in downtown Portland.

https://t.co/Oku2ZNCZgQ pic.twitter.com/D8jUS8o3gc — Black Rebel (Andrew Duncomb) (@SpaceForceUSA_) August 31, 2020

Well, that confirms it’s jay bishop…. and chandler pappas in the white pic.twitter.com/AjNKYdVLWZ — Kodiak (@beklager691) August 30, 2020

Pappas and a man who appears to be Danielson were photographed Portland Tribune reporter Zane Sparling before the start of the pro-Trump caravan.

Chandler Pappas and another man who declined to be interviewed are here with Patriot Prayer gear + paint ball guns + knives at the Trump rally in Portland “I’m here to stop people from assaulting these people,” says Chandler pic.twitter.com/o2gDeMra0d — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 29, 2020

I interviewed Pappas and his associate, they were the first people I saw after arriving at the mall at 4 p.m. The associate said: “The Overton window has been pushed so far to the left, that like normalcy seems…” He was cut off by Pappas, who I saw later on a flatbed truck pic.twitter.com/KNAdPW7uMH — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 30, 2020

