In the past week, we’ve heard Nancy Pelosi say that Joe Biden shouldn’t debate President Trump, only to have Joe Biden claim that he’s not only ready, willing, and able, but that he plans to “fact-check” Trump in realtime.

That will be quite the magic trick from Old Sleepy Joe, who emerged from his basement to give a speech in western Pennsylvania on Monday. When trying to make a point politicizing COVID-19 he couldn’t quite get the words out coherently.

“Covid has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year, look, here’s, the lives, it’s just, when you think about it.”

I feel bad the for the ASL interpreter.

Of course, Biden took no questions afterwards.

