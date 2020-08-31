https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/watch-joe-biden-claimed-today-not-banning-fracking-video-biden-repeatedly-promising-eliminate-fracking/

Joe Biden left his basement on Monday to give a ‘big’ campaign speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Except it wasn’t a big speech.

A handful of reporters sat in social distancing circles while a few dozen people showed up outside.

Pathetic.

Biden claimed during his Pittsburgh speech on Monday: “I am not banning fracking! No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me!”

WATCH:

🚨🚨🚨FACT CHECK ALERT🚨🚨🚨 JOE BIDEN: “I am not banning fracking.” REPORTER: “Biden does support ending permits for new fracking.” 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/VukzO7iB7D — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 31, 2020

Biden has repeatedly promised he will ban fracking.

Roll the tape!

WATCH:

Roll the tape! Joe Biden wants to eliminate fracking. pic.twitter.com/XishCd77zh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 31, 2020

Of course none of the reporters were able to ask Biden about his past promises to ban fracking because he quickly walked away from the lectern after he finished delivering his remarks.

