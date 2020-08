http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ISKHKx-2HOA/

President Donald Trump on Monday will resume his near-daily press conferences at the White House.

The president continues to speak about the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing economic recovery.

He will also likely speak about left-wing violence and rioting in America’s major cities.

The press conference is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EST.

